Homicides

Man found dead after being shot, crashing into wall in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2024 - 9:17 pm
 
Updated March 13, 2024 - 10:41 am
North Las Vegas police (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man died after being shot multiple times and crashing into a wall in North Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police were responding to reports of a shooting in a parking lot around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of W. Carey Avenue, but a man involved left the scene.

Officers later found that man in a car, who crashed into a wall near Carey Avenue and Commerce Street. He had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man, who police believe to be in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe this is an isolated incident. An investigation is ongoing.

