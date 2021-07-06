106°F
Homicides

Man found dead in apartment over the weekend was homicide victim

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 6, 2021 - 11:01 am
 
Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review Journal)

A man found dead under suspicious circumstances Saturday morning in a central Las Vegas apartment was shot and killed, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

He was 55-year-old Miles Smith, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound of the chest.

About 11:10 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a body found in an apartment on the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. When police arrived, they found Smith dead inside the home.

“The death was suspicious in nature,” and homicide detectives took over the investigation, Metro said on Saturday.

It was unclear Tuesday if police have identified a motive or suspect.

Smith’s death was one of three homicides investigated by Metro on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, an argument led to a fatal shooting at a west valley apartment complex. On Saturday night, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a west valley parking lot, police said.

Anyone with information about the homicides can contact Metro at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

