Man found dead in car in northwest Las Vegas has been identified

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 25-year-old man found dead in a car Thursday may have been shot during a robbery in the northwest valley, police said.

Police said Dareon L. Deas was sitting in a car outside the Bloom Apartment Homes at 7075 W. Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way, when two men entered his vehicle through the rear doors, police said.

Both men were armed and apparently robbed Deas before shooting him. Deas died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner.

After the shooting, the two men fled the area on foot. Las Vegas police have not named any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Deas’ death marked the 62nd homicide Las Vegas police investigated this year, and the 76th investigated within Clark County.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

7075 W. Gowan Road, Las Vegas