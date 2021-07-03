97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Homicides

Man found dead in central Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2021 - 3:40 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2021 - 9:09 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Saturday in an apartment in central Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called at 11:11 a.m. to the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, near East Charleston Boulevard and South Eastern Avenue, for a report of a body found in an apartment, according a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The death was suspicious in nature,” and the investigation was turned over to homicide detectives, police said.

Police had not identified a motive or suspect as of late Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
$164K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
2
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
Summer COVID cases concentrated in wealthier suburbs
3
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
Daughter of Raiders’ Super Bowl winner seeks Olympic medal
4
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
Report says man was shot at Sahara Las Vegas while beating woman
5
Raiders mailbag: Are Gruden and Carr on the hot seat?
Raiders mailbag: Are Gruden and Carr on the hot seat?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST