Man found dead in central Las Vegas apartment

A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Saturday in an apartment in central Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called at 11:11 a.m. to the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue, near East Charleston Boulevard and South Eastern Avenue, for a report of a body found in an apartment, according a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The death was suspicious in nature,” and the investigation was turned over to homicide detectives, police said.

Police had not identified a motive or suspect as of late Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

