Man found dead in desert lot in central Las Vegas identified

A man whose body was found in a desert lot in central Las Vegas was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anthony Gross, 37, was found near Bonanza Road and H Street on Aug. 24. He died from gunshot wounds to the extremities, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. Gross did not have a place of residence listed.

He was found about 3:15 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunfire. Police found Gross near McWilliams Avenue.

