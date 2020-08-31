Man found dead in desert lot in central Las Vegas identified
Anthony Gross, 37, was found near Bonanza Road and H Street on Aug. 24. He died from gunshot wounds to the extremities, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.
A man whose body was found in a desert lot in central Las Vegas was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office.
Anthony Gross, 37, was found near Bonanza Road and H Street on Aug. 24. He died from gunshot wounds to the extremities, and his manner of death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said. Gross did not have a place of residence listed.
He was found about 3:15 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunfire. Police found Gross near McWilliams Avenue.
Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.