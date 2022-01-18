Man found dead in east Las Vegas parking lot

A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in an east Las Vegas parking lot.

Homicide investigators are investigating the shooting of an individual found dead in a vehicle at an apartment complex at Tropicana and Spencer. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in an east Las Vegas parking lot.

Las Vegas police received multiple calls around 3:45 a.m. reporting gunshots on the 1900 block of East Tropicana, near Spencer Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta told reporters at the scene.

Valenta said a 26-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car which was parked at an apartment complex in the area.

Officers were surrounding the Tropicana Royale apartment complex throughout Tuesday morning.

Investigators had no suspect description or information on a motive available Tuesday morning, but Valenta said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

“This is the third homicide in the last 24 hours,” Valenta said Tuesday morning. “But that’s also coming off of two weeks with no homicides. It comes and goes, hopefully it will quiet down after this.”

On Monday, a man was found shot to death in the doorway of a home near West Pebble Road and South El Capitan Way. Later in the day, another man was killed after an argument outside a home in central Las Vegas.

Valenta said the three killings were unrelated.

The victims all are expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.