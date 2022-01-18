48°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Homicides

Man found dead in east Las Vegas parking lot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2022 - 5:35 am
 
Updated January 18, 2022 - 7:26 am
Homicide investigators are investigating the shooting of an individual found dead in a vehicle ...
Homicide investigators are investigating the shooting of an individual found dead in a vehicle at an apartment complex at Tropicana and Spencer. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in an east Las Vegas parking lot.

Las Vegas police received multiple calls around 3:45 a.m. reporting gunshots on the 1900 block of East Tropicana, near Spencer Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Valenta told reporters at the scene.

Valenta said a 26-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car which was parked at an apartment complex in the area.

Officers were surrounding the Tropicana Royale apartment complex throughout Tuesday morning.

Investigators had no suspect description or information on a motive available Tuesday morning, but Valenta said the shooting appeared to be targeted.

“This is the third homicide in the last 24 hours,” Valenta said Tuesday morning. “But that’s also coming off of two weeks with no homicides. It comes and goes, hopefully it will quiet down after this.”

On Monday, a man was found shot to death in the doorway of a home near West Pebble Road and South El Capitan Way. Later in the day, another man was killed after an argument outside a home in central Las Vegas.

Valenta said the three killings were unrelated.

The victims all are expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after their family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
Man found shot to death in doorway of home in southwest Las Vegas
2
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
Mountain lion killed in west Las Vegas after escaping backyard cordon
3
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
Michael Jackson artist takes down attacker in Las Vegas fight
4
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock
5
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
Where does Nevada rank in states with the lowest property taxes?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST