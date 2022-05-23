Man found dead in Las Vegas apartment, police say

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 47-year-old man was found dead last week in a Las Vegas apartment, police said Monday afternoon.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified him as Aaron Honchak. He died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department said officers initially responded to an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Rancho Lake Drive at 4:39 p.m. Thursday. Arriving officers found Honchak, who “appeared to have been there for some time.”

Police initially investigated the death as suspicious until the case was ruled a homicide by the coroner’s office.

They asked anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.