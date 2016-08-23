Homicides

Man found dead in northeast Las Vegas backyard identified

By RAVEN JACKSON LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
August 22, 2016 - 6:27 pm
 

The Clark County coroner on Monday identified the man whose body was found with apparent gunshot wounds in a northeast valley backyard Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1:15 p.m., officers found Candelario Duran, 37, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near an apartment in the 3200 block of Covey Lane, near Las Vegas Boulevard North and East Cheyenne Avenue, police said.

The shooting may have taken place in an apartment about 10 a.m. The homicide remains under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

