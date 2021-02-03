Man found dead in northeast valley desert was 21, from LA

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a person found dead in a desert area of the far northeast valley last week as a 21-year-old Los Angeles man.

He was Rayshawn Williams, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide due to gunshot wounds.

The North Las Vegas Police Department has said officers were called about 9 a.m. Jan. 25 to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and Clark R. Petersen Boulevard after receiving a call about a person lying in the desert.

Police found Williams, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The department has not released further information about his killing as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about suspicious activity or vehicles in the area where Williams was found may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

