Man found dead in Spring Valley home ID’d
The Clark County coroner’s office identified a man found dead in a Spring Valley home Saturday.
The body of Giovanni Moreno, 21, was found by police in a home on the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue on Saturday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office.
He died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the coroner ruled his manner of death a homicide.
