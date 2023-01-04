Man found dead in Spring Valley home ID’d

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man found dead in a Spring Valley home.

The body of Giovanni Moreno, 21, was found by police in a home on the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue on Saturday afternoon, according to the coroner’s office.

He died from a gunshot wound to the head, and the coroner ruled his manner of death a homicide.

