Man found dead in vacant lot in Las Vegas is likely homicide victim

A man whose body was found in a vacant lot early Monday in northeast Las Vegas apparently is the victim of a homicide, police said.

Metropolitan Police investigate the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in a vacant lot near the intersection of South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer of the homicide detail said a woman called police anonymously on Monday, just after 6:30 a.m., to report a dead body in a desert lot near South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive.

“We believe it is going to be a homicide from some type of blunt-force object,” Spencer said.

“We are canvassing the area looking for video,” Spencer said, adding police are working with the Clark County coroner’s office to identify the victim.

“Once the coroner takes the victim to the coroner’s office we will attempt to see if there is any identification on him. … We are still trying to figure out who he is,” Spencer said.

Spencer said police believe the man is 40 or older. He was likely attacked in the lot where he was found. At least eight police vehicles were at the scene behind a U.S. Post Office facility Monday morning, with crime tape stretching across a driveway entrance leading to the lot.

