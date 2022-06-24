Man found dead in western Las Vegas desert identified

Martin Lopez-Aguilar, 59, of Las Vegas was found near West Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 Beltway on Sunday.

The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified the man found dead in the far west valley on Sunday.

At around 10 a.m., police found Martin Lopez-Aguilar, 59, of Las Vegas in a desert area near West Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

Police said the man had signs of trauma and died at the scene and that the homicide investigation is ongoing.

The official cause and manner of death were pending as of Friday afternoon.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.