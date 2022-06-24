102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Man found dead in western Las Vegas desert identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2022 - 4:11 pm
 
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hag ...
The Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Friday identified the man found dead in the far west valley on Sunday.

At around 10 a.m., police found Martin Lopez-Aguilar, 59, of Las Vegas in a desert area near West Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

Police said the man had signs of trauma and died at the scene and that the homicide investigation is ongoing.

The official cause and manner of death were pending as of Friday afternoon.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gilbert won’t concede Nevada governor’s race
Gilbert won’t concede Nevada governor’s race
2
122 degrees on the street: NASA records blistering surface temps in Las Vegas
122 degrees on the street: NASA records blistering surface temps in Las Vegas
3
Pair killed in northwest valley shootout were teen brothers, family says
Pair killed in northwest valley shootout were teen brothers, family says
4
Chicago landlord buys Las Vegas retail center
Chicago landlord buys Las Vegas retail center
5
Original Misfit, Knights have ‘verbal agreement’ on deal: report
Original Misfit, Knights have ‘verbal agreement’ on deal: report
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST