Man found dead inside running truck in Las Vegas identified

A person was found dead of a head injury inside a vehicle Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, on the 2200 block of Sunrise Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man found dead inside a running pickup truck last week was a 23-year-old Las Vegas man, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metropolitan Police Department officers found Lucas Perez-Diaz just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 21 after receiving reports of gunshots on the 2200 block of Sunrise Avenue, police said.

The truck was in reverse and had rolled out of a parking space and hit a block wall. Inside, Perez-Diaz was dead in the driver’s seat from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Detectives have said Perez-Diaz was shot by an unidentified man while parking his vehicle. The man fled before officers arrived, police said.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, but said he was wearing a white shirt and dark pants at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.

