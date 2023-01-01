54°F
Homicides

Man found dead inside Spring Valley home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2022 - 8:47 pm
 
Updated December 31, 2022 - 10:39 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was found dead inside a home in Spring Valley Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 12:20 p.m. to the 7100 block of Topeka Drive, near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

