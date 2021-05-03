Man found dead near downtown Las Vegas identified

Police have identified the man found dead in an alley near downtown Las Vegas on Saturday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police have identified the man found dead in an alley near downtown Las Vegas on Saturday night. They also confirmed the death was a homicide.

He was William Craig Hallett, a man in his 50s, according to Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said he was unsure if the man was homeless. Craig Hallett, who said he is the man’s son, said Hallett went missing in 2018.

Officers found Hallett’s body in an alley on the 600 block of North 10th Street after receiving two anonymous reports, police said.

Spencer said Saturday that he was initially unsure whether Hallett had been murdered or if his death was the result of a fall, but he confirmed Sunday the death was a homicide.

Anyone with information can contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

