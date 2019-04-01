Man found dead with girlfriend in car in Las Vegas ruled a suicide

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 25-year-old man who police say fatally shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself last month died by suicide, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled Monday.

Treasure Munhenga and his girlfriend, 18-year-old Christina Gallina of Henderson, were found dead in a murder-suicide late March 24 inside a running vehicle stopped on the 4300 block of Alderbrook Court, Las Vegas police have said.

Gunshot wounds to Gallina’s head and neck killed her, while Munhenga died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, according to the coroner’s office.

Residents in the area who were hosting a barbecue told police they thought they had heard fireworks that night. But about 30 minutes later, as guests were getting ready to leave, they noticed the vehicle and saw that the couple inside had been shot, police said.

