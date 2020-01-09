Man found dead with gunshot wound in North Las Vegas neighborhood

Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, a 911 caller reported seeing a man “passed out” in the road on the 5600 block of Indian Springs Street.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police have opened a homicide investigation after a man in his 20s was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound early Wednesday in a residential area.

Just after 5 a.m., a 911 caller reported seeing a man “passed out” in the road on the 5600 block of Indian Springs Street — a “common call” for the North Las Vegas Police Department during the overnight hours, according to department spokesman Eric Leavitt.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood near West Ann Road and Clayton Street, they thought the man may have been intoxicated. But after approaching the body, the officers realized the man was bleeding from at least one gunshot wound, Leavitt said.

Few details about the victim were available Wednesday, Leavitt said, although homicide detectives had determined the man lived in the area.

As of Wednesday afternoon, detectives had not identified any witnesses to the shooting.

“They’re trying to backtrack,” Leavitt said. “It’s a mystery at this point.”

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified of his death, which marked the second homicide investigated by North Las Vegas police just over a week into the new year.

In 2019, the department investigated 22 homicides, down from a record 36 killings in 2018, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.