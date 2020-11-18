Man found dead with gunshot wounds in towed car, police say

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said there was no suspect information and no known motive.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in a towed vehicle last week, Las Vegas police said Wednesday.

Detectives responded to reports of a dead body at an unidentified local tow yard last Thursday, police said in a statement.

His vehicle had been towed the day before from a private property on the 1400 block of Silver Mesa Circle. The property owner had called the company directly to request the tow.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said there was no suspect information and no known motive.

The deceased will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.