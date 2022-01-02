42°F
Man found fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas alley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2022 - 5:18 pm
 
A man was found fatally shot in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, less than 30 minutes after the city welcomed a new year.

Officers received a call at 12:28 a.m. of a man dead in an alley near North 13th Street and East Ogden Avenue, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe the man was in a quarrel with a man and a woman when the other man pulled out a gun and shot him. The suspects were gone by the time police arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

