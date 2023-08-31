Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley

The man was found around 5:45 p.m. near North Christy Lane and East Charleston Boulevard.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found fatally shot Wednesday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

At around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 70 block of Parrish Lane, near North Christy Lane and East Charleston Boulevard, after a report of a dead body. Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

He said homicide detectives were requested to respond and the investigation is ongoing.

