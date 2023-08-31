96°F
Homicides

Man found fatally shot in east Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 9:38 pm
 
Updated August 30, 2023 - 9:40 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man was found fatally shot Wednesday night in the east Las Vegas Valley.

At around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 70 block of Parrish Lane, near North Christy Lane and East Charleston Boulevard, after a report of a dead body. Officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Houchen.

He said homicide detectives were requested to respond and the investigation is ongoing.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

