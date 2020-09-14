97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Homicides

Man found fatally stabbed in Las Vegas tunnel identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2020 - 1:39 pm
 

A man whose body was found in a drainage tunnel in July near the Arts District has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Joseph Daniels, 52, died of sharp force injuries of the head and neck, according to the agency. His death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities found the body with stab wounds under Industrial Road and Western Avenue on July 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
Trump energizes Henderson crowd, stresses economy, law and order
2
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
Comedian Andrew Dice Clay puts Vegas home on market
3
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
In exclusive interview, Trump slams Sisolak, defends indoor rally
4
Grading the Raiders’ 34-30 win over the Panthers
Grading the Raiders’ 34-30 win over the Panthers
5
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose big on New England Patriots
Las Vegas sportsbooks lose big on New England Patriots
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST