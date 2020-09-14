Man found fatally stabbed in Las Vegas tunnel identified

Authorities found the man’s body with stab wounds under Industrial Road and Western Avenue on July 12.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

A man whose body was found in a drainage tunnel in July near the Arts District has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Joseph Daniels, 52, died of sharp force injuries of the head and neck, according to the agency. His death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities found the body with stab wounds under Industrial Road and Western Avenue on July 12.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

