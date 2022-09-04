Man found fatally stabbed outside his northwest Las Vegas home

The homicide occurred in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Captain Dori Koren speaks outside Las Vegas police headquarters about a homicide investigation ongoing in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found dead with stab wounds outside his home Saturday morning, police said.

Las Vegas police responded to the 7200 block of Bronze Circle, near North Tenaya Way, around 10:30 a.m. after a person called 911 saying they found their neighbor dead on the side of the victim’s house, according to Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren.

Police found the man with stab wounds outside of his home and believe the victim was in an altercation with another person on Friday in the late morning that led to him being stabbed.

“We believe the altercation took place outside of the home,” Koren said.

Koren described the victim as being in his late 60s to early 70s.

“We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding,” Koren said.

He said the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.