Man found in burned car died of gunshot wound, coroner says

A man whose body was found in a burned car died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Crime scene personnel and detectives investigate a burned car that contained a body in the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way, near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, on Thursday, June 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene personnel and detectives investigate a burned car that contained a body in the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way, near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, on Thursday, June 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Crime scene personnel and detectives investigate a burned car that contained a body in the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way, near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, on Thursday, June 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A man whose body was found in a burned car died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

On June 22, police found the body of 40-year-old Sean P. Bryan on the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way in a car destroyed by flames. Police have said that the fire’s cause may have been arson.

His manner of death has been ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Police said the homicide could be related to a nearby robbery, Meltzer said. The burning vehicle matched the description of a vehicle spotted at a robbery on the 2200 block of North Rainbow Boulevard.

Anyone with information on the homicide or the robbery may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

6600 block of Castor Tree Way, Las Vegas