Man found shot dead on street in northeast Las Vegas, police say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead on a street in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot dead on a street in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Robert Price, the incident occurred in the 3700 block of Geist Avenue.

Lt. Price says that at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, LVMPD Dispatch received a ShotSpotter notification indicating gunfire in the area.

As officers were arriving to the scene, police say a 911 call was received that stated there was a male lying in the middle of the street.

Officers located a Hispanic male adult lying in the street, who was suffering from apparent gunshots.

Medical personnel arrived to the scene and pronounced the man dead, police said.

Lt. Price stated that there was currently no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

No further information was immediately available.