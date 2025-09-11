69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Man found shot dead on street in northeast Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police: Man fatally stabbed mother’s longtime friend
Rainier Jefferson (Metropolitan Police Department)
Man found guilty of killing woman over salad outside Las Vegas 7-Eleven
The Clark County Detention Center at 330 S. Casino Center Blvd., is pictured, on Thursday, Apri ...
Coroner IDs man fatally stabbed in Las Vegas quarrel
(Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Woman arrested after man found dead in burned car in North Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2025 - 5:19 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot dead on a street in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Robert Price, the incident occurred in the 3700 block of Geist Avenue.

Lt. Price says that at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, LVMPD Dispatch received a ShotSpotter notification indicating gunfire in the area.

As officers were arriving to the scene, police say a 911 call was received that stated there was a male lying in the middle of the street.

Officers located a Hispanic male adult lying in the street, who was suffering from apparent gunshots.

Medical personnel arrived to the scene and pronounced the man dead, police said.

Lt. Price stated that there was currently no description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

No further information was immediately available.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES