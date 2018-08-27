Man found shot to death in northeast Las Vegas Valley ID’d

A man found shot to death early Thursday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley has been identified.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide early Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in the northeast valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Otis Lee Turner, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

About 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a driver on Walnut Road near Alto Avenue flagged down an officer after finding Turner on the side of the road. The driver thought Turner had been hit by a car, but when first responders cut open his shirt they discovered he had been shot multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives have been working to determine whether he was shot at the scene or somewhere else. There were no witnesses, and police had no initial description of the shooter or shooters.

County booking logs show that no arrests have been made in the case as of Sunday evening.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

