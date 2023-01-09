56°F
Homicides

Man found shot to death near downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2023 - 1:33 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found dead on a downtown Las Vegas street early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting that occurred at 2:47 a.m. on the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds, police said. Police said that they believe the man was chased down the street and shot to death.

Metropolitan Police Department had not arrested a suspect as of Monday afternoon.

The man who was shot is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman found shot dead in downtown home
By / RJ

Police said they believe someone shot and killed a woman in her downtown Las Vegas residence on Sunday evening, according to a news release.

