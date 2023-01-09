Man found shot to death near downtown Las Vegas

Police said they believe the man was shot and killed after being chased on foot on Monday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found dead on a downtown Las Vegas street early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting that occurred at 2:47 a.m. on the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds, police said. Police said that they believe the man was chased down the street and shot to death.

Metropolitan Police Department had not arrested a suspect as of Monday afternoon.

The man who was shot is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

