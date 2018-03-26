Man found shot to death near Las Vegas school identified

A male homicide victim found dead on a sidewalk Saturday near a northeast Las Vegas Valley elementary school has beenidentified.

Las Vegas police said a passerby noticed 27-year-old Keoki Manual at about 12:30 a.m. lying on the sidewalk across the street from Manch Elementary School, 4351 N. Lamont St., near Craig Road.

The passerby called 911 after checking on him and realizing he had been shot, police said. The Clark County coroner’s office determined the Las Vegas man died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police did not immediately have a description of Manuel’s shooter.

His death marked the 53rd homicide in Clark County this year, and the 47th investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

