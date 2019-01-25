Man found shot to death on street in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning in a northeast valleyneighborhood.

The victim was seen lying on the ground after gunshots were heard about 8:10 a.m. on the 1100 block of Newport Street, near East Washington Avenue and North Pecos Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to have been shot multiple times, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

