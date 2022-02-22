Man found stabbed to death near UNLV identified

The Clark County coroner’s office, which identified him Tuesday, said he was 43 years old when he died Feb. 15.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A man found stabbed to death near UNLV earlier this month was Jeffrey Philip Pridgen.

The Clark County coroner’s office, which identified him Tuesday, said he was 43 years old when he died Feb. 15.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 7:30 a.m. to East University Avenue and Escondido Street, where someone found Pridgen dead on a sidewalk.

Police later learned that Pridgen had been alive at 3 a.m. but could not tell when he was stabbed.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said that Pridgen was unhoused and known in the area, where he slept.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.