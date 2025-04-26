76°F
Homicides

Man gets 12 years to life sentence for stabbing to death off-duty officer on Strip

Freddy Allen, who stabbed to death an off-duty officer on the Strip, appears in court during hi ...
Freddy Allen, who stabbed to death an off-duty officer on the Strip, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2025 - 6:02 pm
 
Updated April 25, 2025 - 6:09 pm

A judge ordered a sentence of 12 years to life in prison Tuesday for a man who stabbed to death an off-duty police officer on the Las Vegas Strip in 2022.

Freddy Allen, 61, pleaded guilty in February to a count of second degree murder with use of a deadly weapon in connection with the slaying of Edmonds, Washington, officer Tyler Steffins, 33, in March 2022.

The sentence imposed by District Judge Jacqueline Bluth followed the terms of the plea deal.

Police previously said the attack occurred on the bridge connecting New York-New York and the MGM Grand while Steffins was arguing with another man about petting dogs. Steffins, the father of two young children, died of a stab wound to the chest.

Allen, who did not know Steffins, was seen by officers running with a hunting knife that had a 6-inch blade, according to an arrest report.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

