Man gunned down in doorway of his Las Vegas condo dies

Michael Rakem Menephee, 20, was pronounced dead on Saturday at University Medical Center, three days after he was shot at a northwest condominium complex.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

A Las Vegas man died over the weekend, three days after he was critically injured in a shooting at a northwest condominium complex, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not announced the man’s death, but the Clark County coroner’s office said Michael Rakem Menephee, 20, was pronounced dead on Saturday at University Medical Center.

The death of Menephee, who had been hospitalized since the July 3 shooting at the Desert Shores Villas complex, 3151 N. Soaring Gulls Drive, was the 54th homicide investigated this year by Las Vegas police, Review-Journal records show.

Menephee’s cause and manner of death had not been determined Tuesday morning, but Las Vegas police have said that he was shot at least once with a handgun after he “met someone at the door.” When officers arrived that afternoon at the complex, they found Menephee lying in the doorway of a condo.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit took the lead on the investigation from the start because Menephee was in “very critical” condition, police said at the time.

Jail records indicate no arrests have been made in the case. At the time, police said they were searching for two men, believed to be in their 20s, who were seen fleeing the complex in a light-colored, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to leave an anonymous tip.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.