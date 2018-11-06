Man gunned down while walking with girlfriend in Las Vegas ID’d

The Clark County coroner’s office has named the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday while walking with his girlfriend in the Historic Westside neighborhood.

Las Vegas police investigate a deadly shooting on West Lake Mead Boulevard near H Street, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 12:30 p.m., Jeremy Seals and his girlfriend were walking on the north side of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near J Street, when a man, positioned behind the couple, fired several times, Las Vegas police said. Seals was hospitalized at University Medical Center, where he later died of multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Police said that Seals was armed, but it wasn’t clear whether there was an exchange of gunfire. Police were investigating a possible gang connection to the shooting, and gang detectives joined homicide detectives at the scene Sunday afternoon.

The man’s girlfriend was uninjured but shaken up after the shooting, police said.

Witnesses told police that the suspected shooter ran east from the scene after the shooting. County booking logs indicate that a suspect was not in custody as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

