Man held in Las Vegas, among 3 arrested in death of rapper PnB Rock

Freddie Lee Trone (Los Angeles Police Department/TNS)

A 40-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas in the slaying of rapper PnB Rock, who was gunned down two weeks ago at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in south Los Angeles.

Suspect Freddie Lee Trone was apprehended about 1 p.m. in Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team Task Force.

A teenage boy and a woman have also been arrested in connection with the killing, Los Angles police confirmed Wednesday.

The task force is an FBI-led federal fugitive task force consisting of the FBI Las Vegas Division, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Henderson Police Department.

He will be booked in Las Vegas on his warrant pending extradition to Los Angeles.

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said a federal task force arrested two people in Lawndale on Tuesday in Rock’s slaying.

17-year-old believed to be shooter

A minor was arrested on suspicion of murder, and Shauntel Trone, 38, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, Muniz said.

A law enforcement source told The Times that the murder suspect is the 17-year-old son of Freddie Trone.

Shauntel Trone was booked into the 77th Street community station jail shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, arrest records show. She had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge by Culver City police four days after the fatal shooting of the rapper, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s jail booking records.

Freddie Trone’s photograph was released by investigators Wednesday in an effort to track him down and arrest him. Authorities believe Trone was involved in the rapper’s killing, which occurred during a violent robbery inside the Manchester Avenue eatery on Sept. 12.

In the Sept. 12 attack at Roscoe’s, a gunman demanded jewelry and other valuables before getting into a struggle with PnB and opening fire, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.

Police said Allen, aka “PNB Rock,” arrived at a restaurant at the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue with his girlfriend. As they were having lunch, a suspect entered the restaurant and approached Allen. The suspect shot Allen and removed some of his property. The suspect also demanded property from Allen’s girlfriend. The suspect fled in an awaiting vehicle.

Rock, 30 had been at the restaurant with his girlfriend, who had posted a location-tagged photo in a since-deleted Instagram post. The shooting reignited discussion of the dangers of the real-time use of social media by celebrities who post about their locations and luxury possessions.

Long criminal record

At the time of Rock’s slaying, Trone was on probation after being convicted in February 2021 of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Trone received a three-year suspended sentence, 43 days of community service and two days in jail. He was originally arrested Aug. 12, 2020, with a firearm in public along with ammunition.

In August of last year, he was accused of violating probation but was eventually allowed to remain free, court records show. Records show he was charged with three felonies, but prosecutors agreed to drop the illegal possession of a firearm in public and ammunition charges in exchange for the felon in possession of a firearm.

At the time of the 2020 arrest, Trone was on three years’ probation for a July 2017 incident in which he was convicted of driving a car with wanton disregard for public safety. Prosecutors at that time dismissed driving under the influence charges as part of a plea.

In August 2013, he was convicted of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and received a four-year prison sentence for the 2012 attack, court records show.

The case against those arrested will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

— Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.