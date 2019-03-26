Man held in Las Vegas jewelry store robbery that led to fatal shootout

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A 32-year-old Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection with a December jewelry store robbery that led to a fatal shootout.

Gregory Richardson was arrested Friday in connection with the robbery and shooting at John Fish Jewelers, 953 E. Sahara Ave., near Maryland Parkway, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called about 5 p.m. on Dec. 29 after Richardson and another man, armed with handguns, attempted to rob the business, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time. An employee of the store exchanged gunfire with the suspects, fatally shooting one of them.

The employee was shot at least once and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Spencer said. The employee had a concealed carry permit, Spencer said.

A male customer also was struck by gunfire and was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries, Spencer said.

The second suspect fled the scene after the shooting, police said. Surveillance footage and cellphone records led police to Richardson.

He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on individual counts of attempted murder and robbery, kidnapping, burglary with a weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary, according to the arrest report.

