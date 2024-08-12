101°F
Man identified in I-15 killing

Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Veg ...
Police investigate a shooting on Interstate 15 southbound on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man found dead near dumpster north of Las Vegas airport
Left to right (in orange prison sweatshirts), Treavion Randolph, Gianni Robinson and Dontral Be ...
Judge declines to accept pleas in fatal beating of Rancho student
Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, charged with murder in the death of Las ...
Murder trial begins in killing of Review-Journal reporter
(Getty Images)
Police investigate central Las Vegas Valley homicide
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2024 - 2:44 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2024 - 3:48 pm

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting on Thursday night on Interstate 15 as 31-year-old Darin Algee.

Algee died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner.

He was shot while driving at 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes between Spring Mountain and Flamingo and crashed into the center median, said Lt. Ken Nagle of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Algee was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released further details about the shooting.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

