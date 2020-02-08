Man in 20s dies after gunfire outside Las Vegas liquor store

A man is his late 20s died following what appeared to be an exchange of gunfire outside a liquor store on Twain Avenue and Swenson Street, police said.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer briefs the media about a homicide near the intersection of Twain and Spencer on Saturday. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police investigate a homicide in a shopping center at the intersection near Swenson Street and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Police investigate a homicide in a shopping center at the intersection near Swenson Street and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People watch as police investigate a homicide in a shopping center at the intersection of Swenson Street and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Police investigate a homicide in a shopping center at the intersection near Swenson Street and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Police investigate a homicide at the intersection near Swenson Street and Twain Avenue in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A man has died following an apparent exchange of gunfire in front of a liquor store Saturday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

The shooting happened just after noon on Saturday in front of Your Stop Liquors, at 820 E. Twain Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a briefing outside the scene. Police received report of multiple shots fired, and when officers arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot holding a handgun.

The man found in front of the store, who was in his late 20s, died at the scene, Spencer said.

“A few minutes” after officers arrived at the scene, another man with at least one gunshot wound walked into Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, which is about a mile from the store.

“We are not sure if that gunshot victim is related, we are trying to find that out right now,” Spencer said.

That man was in critical condition but was expected to survive, Spencer said Saturday afternoon.

Gang detectives were assisting homicide investigators at the scene on Saturday, Spencer said.

“There is some information that we believe it may be gang related,” he said.

Spencer said the shooting happened after an argument in the parking lot, but it was unclear Saturday what the argument was about. He said police were still searching for witnesses Saturday afternoon.

“We do believe there are multiple witnesses and we are canvassing the area right now for video,” he said, later adding that “all we do know is we had a lot of gunshot rounds that were fired here.”

Swenson Street — which was recently renamed University Center Drive — was closed Saturday afternoon in both directions just north of East Twain Avenue.

The man who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified. Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

The man’s death marked the seventh homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Spencer urged anyone with information about the shooting or who may be a witness to contact police at 702-385-5555, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Reporter Julie Wootton-Greener contributed to this report.