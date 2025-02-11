60°F
Man in custody after weekend shooting in southwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2025 - 12:32 pm
 

A man has been arrested following a homicide that occurred in southwest Las Vegas over the weekend.

Anjele McCullough, 24, was arrested after a shooting Sunday in the 3600 block of South Jones Boulevard in the southwest valley. The address is near the intersection of Jones and West Twain Avenue.

Clark County coroner’s office records indicate 46-year-old Kaleo Kekahuna of Las Vegas died from “multiple gunshot wounds.” The cause of death was listed as homicide.

According to Clark County Detention Center records, McCullough was arrested on Monday and faces various charges, including open murder, battery and nine counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said more information about the shooting would likely be released Tuesday.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com.

