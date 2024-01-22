Man in his 70s shot dead in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police found the man after receiving reports of shots fired at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 3900 block of West Alexander Road near Bola Drive

A man in his 70s died from a gunshot wound late Sunday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

Police received reports of shots fired at around 4:30 p.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of West Alexander Road near Bola Drive and the Silver Mesa Recreation Center, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Medical first responders arrived and attempted to render aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in the Sunday night release.

The department’s homicide detectives took over the investigation. No arrests have been made yet, but police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the department at 702-633-9111, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stopper at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestopperslv.com.

