Man in wheelchair dies in northwest Las Vegas crash

A man in a wheelchair died Monday after he was struck by a vehicle in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

Officers believe the man, whose identity was not released, was struck at 11:19 a.m. near West Cheyenne Avenue and Rowland Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The driver stayed at the scene, and further details on the crash were not immediately provided.

The intersection and nearby roads were expected to be closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

