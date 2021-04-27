Man in women’s restroom lit dispute that led to fatal Strip shooting

An arrest report released Tuesday provided new details about a Sunday shooting on the Strip that left one dead.

An arrest report released Tuesday provided new details about a Sunday shooting on the Strip that left one dead.

According to the report, a group of friends went to the Hawaiian Marketplace at 3743 Las Vegas Boulevard South, around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Some women in the group then went to the women’s restroom, where they noticed a man inside, later identified as 25-year-old Malik Frost.

An employee asked Frost, who was with his girlfriend, to leave the women’s restroom, but he did not, the report said. The women left the restroom and mentioned the exchange to their friends.

When the friends walked outside, they saw Frost and his girlfriend again. Frost’s girlfriend was pulling a handgun out of her purse and giving it to Frost, the group told police.

When the group approached the couple, they said Frost pulled the gun out, pointed it at them and said he would shoot anyone who got close to him.

A fight broke out and Frost’s girlfriend began yelling at a member of the group, Darrell White, according to the report. Frost then shot him in the chest, the report states.

“Everyone in the group with Darrell stated no one had a gun other than Frost. It was going to be a fist fight, and there was no reason to shoot Darrell,” the report states.

White was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, according to the report. The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified White as of Tuesday afternoon.

Some of White’s friends tried to help him, while others followed Frost and his girlfriend through some alleys, according to the report. One of the men from the group threw a few rocks at Frost, striking him in the head with one.

Frost turned around and fired several rounds at the man who threw rocks, striking him, according to the report.

Nearby security guards told police they saw the rock-throwing and subsequent shooting. They said the gunfire also grazed a bystander in the left leg, the report said.

The man who threw a rock at Frost underwent surgery at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Officers said they found Frost armed with a gun, with blood on his clothes, at the Travelodge at 3735 Las Vegas Boulevard South. He was arrested on one murder charge and two attempted murder charges.

Frost is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail and has a court hearing scheduled Wednesday.

