48°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man jailed in 2 Las Vegas killings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2023 - 12:14 pm
 
Updated February 24, 2023 - 5:44 pm
Jesus Gonzalez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jesus Gonzalez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man suspected in a downtown Las Vegas killing was tied Friday to a second homicide this year, police said.

Jesus Gonzalez, 42, was arrested on Jan. 13 in connection with the killing of Ashleigh Figearo, 37, five days earlier. An arrest report released two weeks later said that Gonzalez knew Figearo always left the back door open of her house in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

It was unclear if Gonzalez and Figearo knew each other, but police tied him to the crime because he had borrowed a friend’s car and used a stolen gun, according to the arrest report.

Nine hours after a neighbor called police to report Figearo dead, Jose Soto was found dead in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard.

Police said Soto was chased down the street and shot to death.

On Friday, police said Gonzalez was identified as a suspect in Soto’s killing, but details on how he was tied to the crime were not immediately available.

Earlier in the day, Las Vegas police had incorrectly said Gonzalez was tied to a third homicide on Jan. 3.

Gonzalez has prior arrests in Las Vegas dating back to 2002, when he was charged in a robbery and a burglary five months apart, according to court records.

He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in 2019 and 2o21. In the first case, he plead guilty to resisting a police officer, and all charges were dropped in the second case.

He was sentenced to prison in 2011 for possession of a firearm by an ex-felon, in 2016 for mistreatment of a police animal and in February for discharging a weapon where a person might be endangered.

Four days after the February sentencing, he was charged as a fugitive from another state. He was ordered to return to the other state, which was not listed, within a month of completing his six-month sentence in Las Vegas.

He is scheduled to appear in court on two murder charges on March 2, according to jail records.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
Texas Station is now mounds of rubble
2
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
Man shoots self on Strip casino floor; faces charges while in critical condition
3
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
2 arrested on suspicion of falsely returning items at Summerlin Lowe’s store
4
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
Second Smith’s Marketplace may come to Henderson, city says
5
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple sh ...
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida, authorities say
By David Fischer The Associated Press

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for two shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood.

More stories for you
Police say suspect in downtown Las Vegas killing had stolen car
Police say suspect in downtown Las Vegas killing had stolen car
Coroner identifies teen killed outside house party
Coroner identifies teen killed outside house party
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
Las Vegas couple ID’d in Death Valley murder-suicide
Las Vegas couple ID’d in Death Valley murder-suicide
Man on probation in 2 separate cases now facing murder charge
Man on probation in 2 separate cases now facing murder charge
Homicide reported in west Las Vegas
Homicide reported in west Las Vegas