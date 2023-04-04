40°F
Homicides

Man jailed in connection with east valley homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2023 - 7:47 am
 
(Getty Images)

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting.

Dion Bolden faces charges of murder and attempted murder. Jail records indicate Bolden was arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday morning on the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex on Tropicana, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the man was in a fight with another person when he was shot, and the suspected shooter ran off before police arrived.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man who was killed as of Tuesday morning.

Bolden is being held without bail and expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

