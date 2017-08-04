Man jailed in connection with February homicide in Las Vegas

A man is facing murder and robbery charges in connection with a February homicide in the northwest valley.

Sky Pointe Landing Apartments, seen in February (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Larry D. Brown, 39, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday. Las Vegas police identified him as the suspect in the Feb. 21 shooting death of Kwame Banks, 26.

Banks died of a gunshot wound to the chest after a fight at the Sky Pointe Landing Apartments, 5850 Sky Pointe Drive, near West Ann Road. Police have said Banks’ pockets were turned inside out and his property was taken.

Brown was taken into custody by a fugitive apprehension team in Atlanta and has a criminal history, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

