Man jailed in west Las Vegas killing had served 3 prison terms

Jason Spellman, 38, was arrested Sunday and booked on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Jason Spellman (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man arrested in connection with a homicide Sunday had been sentenced to prison time at least three times in the past 11 years.

Jason Spellman, 38, was arrested Sunday and booked on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Spellman drove by a man and shot him while the man was walking in the 1200 block of Hassell Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Spellman and the man who was shot were at a nearby gathering shortly before the shooting, police said.

Metro arrested Spellman in the 3300 block of North Decatur Boulevard, about four miles from the shooting.

The suspected shooter has a history of arrests dating back to 2005, when he received a misdemeanor citation for domestic battery and pleaded guilty in a second domestic battery case two months later, according to Las Vegas court records.

In 2010, Spellman was charged with kidnapping, attempted murder and three counts of domestic battery. He pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon, and on March 29, 2011, he was sentenced to at least two years in the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The next day, March 30, 2011, he was sentenced to another year in prison for a third impaired driving charge within seven years.

In 2016, he was charged with three counts of impaired driving charges, but court records show he pleaded guilty to reckless driving and in 2018 he was sentenced to a year in prison in connection with the case.

The man who was shot Sunday had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Tuesday morning.

He was the eighth person killed last week, including another man who was killed on the 1100 block of Hassell Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s shooting may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.