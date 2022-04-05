88°F
Man killed after fight in central Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2022 - 3:22 pm
 
Updated April 5, 2022 - 5:26 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road around 4:15 p.m. ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 20222. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 20222. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed in a shooting at a central Las Vegas apartment Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of East Bonanza Road, near Eastern Avenue, for a man in an apartment with a gunshot wound, according to the Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. The man died at University Medical Center.

Several people were in the apartment when a man believed to be 40 to 50 years old came to the apartment and got into a quarrel with the victim, a man in his late 40s. They started to fight, and the suspect pulled a handgun and shot the victim multiple times, Spencer said.

He said the shooter fled through a back window and that the other people in the apartment during also fled. Spencer said it was unclear if the people inside lived at the apartment.

“He knew the people that were inside,” Spencer said. “Apparently this was somewhat of an ongoing dispute between the deceased and the suspect.”

He said there was believed to be an argument between the shooter and the victim in the days leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

