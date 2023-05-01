Man killed after fight with roommate

A man was fatally shot after a fight with his roommate Sunday in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

John Rao (Metropolitan Police Department)

Officers found the man around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 6500 block of Bannock Way, near West Charleston Boulevard and South Torrey Pines Drive, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers said the man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

His roommate, John Rao, 63, was arrested in connection with the killing.

Police said Rao was in a fight with his roommate over narcotics when he shot the man.

The man who was shot had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Monday.

Rao was booked into the Clark County Detention Center early Monday morning, and he is being held without bail.

