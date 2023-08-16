86°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man killed after fight with sister, her boyfriend

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2023 - 5:28 am
 
Updated August 16, 2023 - 6:34 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in his northwest Las Vegas apartment.

The man was arguing with his sister and her boyfriend around 10:30 p.m. inside the home on the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard when the two men begin to physically fight, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters at the scene Wednesday morning.

Johansson said the boyfriend shot the brother, who died at University Medical Center.

The sister and the suspected shooter stayed at the scene and were being interviewed by detectives Wednesday morning, Johansson said.

“Right now my investigators are just on scene finding out what led up to the incident and doing all the interviews necessary to determine what actually occurred between all parties,” Johansson said.

The person killed was a man in his 30s. Officers still are determining Wednesday morning if the shooting was in self defense.

“He did initially identified himself when officers got here as the person who shot,” Johansson said of the boyfriend.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on X.

MOST READ
1
Man arrested in connection with girlfriend’s death
Man arrested in connection with girlfriend’s death
2
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
3
Lawsuit over Emmitt Smith restaurant alleges conspiracy, $67M loss
Lawsuit over Emmitt Smith restaurant alleges conspiracy, $67M loss
4
Convicted Las Vegas killer dies in prison
Convicted Las Vegas killer dies in prison
5
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
Decision expected soon on $4B grant for LV-LA high-speed rail system
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect in July homicide found dead in St. Louis
By / RJ

Marcus Anthony, 36, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound recently. He was found by St. Louis law enforcement officers, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

More stories
Police investigate woman’s apparent shooting death in southwest Las Vegas home
Police investigate woman’s apparent shooting death in southwest Las Vegas home
Woman fatally shot in head during downtown fight, police say
Woman fatally shot in head during downtown fight, police say
Suspect in weekend slaying of woman found dead, police say
Suspect in weekend slaying of woman found dead, police say
Woman dead for over a week found in home, roommate in custody
Woman dead for over a week found in home, roommate in custody
2 dead in west Las Vegas Valley shooting
2 dead in west Las Vegas Valley shooting
Knife-wielding man shot by police in northwest Las Vegas
Knife-wielding man shot by police in northwest Las Vegas