Man killed after fight with sister, her boyfriend

A man was fatally shot Tuesday night in his northwest Las Vegas apartment.

The man was arguing with his sister and her boyfriend around 10:30 p.m. inside the home on the 2700 block of North Rainbow Boulevard when the two men begin to physically fight, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson told reporters at the scene Wednesday morning.

Johansson said the boyfriend shot the brother, who died at University Medical Center.

The sister and the suspected shooter stayed at the scene and were being interviewed by detectives Wednesday morning, Johansson said.

“Right now my investigators are just on scene finding out what led up to the incident and doing all the interviews necessary to determine what actually occurred between all parties,” Johansson said.

The person killed was a man in his 30s. Officers still are determining Wednesday morning if the shooting was in self defense.

“He did initially identified himself when officers got here as the person who shot,” Johansson said of the boyfriend.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

