Man killed after fight with son, Las Vegas police say

Las Vegas police work the scene of a homicide in the 1600 block of Palmae Way in Las Vegas on Sunday night. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 1600 block of Palmae Way in Las Vegas on Sunday night. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed after an argument with his adult stepson turned physical Sunday night in the western valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police were called to the 1600 block of Palmae Way, near Vegas and Buffalo drives, just before 8 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The father was knocked unconscious after the argument turned into a fight, Gordon said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, Gordon said. The son has been detained by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

