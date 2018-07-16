Man killed after fight with stepson, Las Vegas police say

A man was killed after an argument with his adult stepson turned physical Sunday night in the western valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas police work the scene of a homicide in the 1600 block of Palmae Way in Las Vegas on Sunday night. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 1600 block of Palmae Way in Las Vegas on Sunday night. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called to the 1600 block of Palmae Way, near Vegas and Buffalo drives, just before 8 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

The argument escalated until the stepson, in his late 20s, put the man in a chokehold, leaving him unconscious, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. The man, who was in his late 40s, was taken to MountainView Hospital, where he died.

The stepson is in police custody, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the fight.

Spencer said the stepson and the stepfather did not live together, but the younger man was at the home earlier in the day. Police had not received any domestic dispute calls between the two in the past, Spencer said.

This is the 114th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 94th recorded in Metro’s jurisdiction, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

1600 block of Palmae Way, Las Vegas