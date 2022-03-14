65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Homicides

Man killed at vacant house after ‘pre-arranged’ meeting

Police Investigate Northeast Las Vegas Homicide
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2022 - 3:21 pm
 
Updated March 14, 2022 - 5:53 pm
Police investigate a shooting at the 1400 block of Newport Street in Las Vegas on Monday, March ...
Police investigate a shooting at the 1400 block of Newport Street in Las Vegas on Monday, March 14, 2022. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot to death at a northeast Las Vegas vacant house on Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas police responded to a house at the 1400 block of Newport Street at 2 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer said.

Officers found a man in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man arrived at a vacant house in the residential area “to meet another individual,” Spencer said.

“At some point there was an altercation between the other male and the victim, leading up to the shooting,” Spencer said.

He did not provide specific details on the meeting, saying only that it was “pre-arranged.”

A friend of the victim went to the house to check on him, then called police when he found the man in the driveway. Police were still looking for potential witnesses on Monday afternoon.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once relatives have been notified.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Speed possibly factor in crash that kills 2 motorcyclists in North Las Vegas
Speed possibly factor in crash that kills 2 motorcyclists in North Las Vegas
2
EDITORIAL: Biden’s inflation blame shifting falls flat
EDITORIAL: Biden’s inflation blame shifting falls flat
3
Woman blindfolded, stabbed date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death, police say
Woman blindfolded, stabbed date in revenge for Iranian leader’s death, police say
4
Sharp bettors pound NCAA Tournament opening lines
Sharp bettors pound NCAA Tournament opening lines
5
Raiders fall behind division foes as free agency begins
Raiders fall behind division foes as free agency begins
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST