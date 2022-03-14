Man killed at vacant house after ‘pre-arranged’ meeting

A man was shot to death at a northeast Las Vegas vacant house on Monday afternoon

Police investigate a shooting at the 1400 block of Newport Street in Las Vegas on Monday, March 14, 2022. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was shot to death at a northeast Las Vegas vacant house on Monday afternoon.

Las Vegas police responded to a house at the 1400 block of Newport Street at 2 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Raymond Spencer said.

Officers found a man in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man arrived at a vacant house in the residential area “to meet another individual,” Spencer said.

“At some point there was an altercation between the other male and the victim, leading up to the shooting,” Spencer said.

He did not provide specific details on the meeting, saying only that it was “pre-arranged.”

A friend of the victim went to the house to check on him, then called police when he found the man in the driveway. Police were still looking for potential witnesses on Monday afternoon.

The man is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once relatives have been notified.

